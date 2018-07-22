SCORPIONS - Quality Fan-Filmed Video From Tel Aviv Show Posted

The Scorpions performed at Menora Mivtachim Arena on Tel Aviv, Israel on July 19th. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Going Out With A Bang"

"Make It Real"

"Is There Anybody There?"

"The Zoo"

"Coast to Coast"

"Top of the Bill / Steamrock Fever / Speedy's Coming / Catch Your Train"

"We Built This House"

"Delicate Dance"

"Follow Your Heart / Eye of the Storm / Send Me an Angel"

"Wind of Change"

"Tease Me Please Me"

"Overkill" (Motörhead cover)

- drum solo -

"Blackout"

"Big City Nights"

Encore:

"Still Loving You"

"Rock You Like a Hurricane"

Scorpions, one of the most iconic and influential hard rock bands of all time, will return to America on August 31st to kick off rescheduled tour dates in Phoenix, San Antonio, Dallas, Tampa, and Hollywood, FL, as well as adding two new stops in Lake Tahoe, NV and Irvine, CA. Joining the Scorpions on these US dates will be Queensrÿche.

The full schedule is listed below. General tickets and VIP packages are on sale here.

"I am extremely happy to announce that the Scorpions have rescheduled all the remaining American dates that we were forced to cancel last fall due to my severe laryngitis. I was so overwhelmed with all the love and well wishes from our fans when we had to cancel, that the band and I were determined to get back to the US to make these dates up to our loyal and dedicated fans. I am also happy to say that Queensrÿche will join us as well for these Crazy World shows! We look very much forward to seeing you out there and get ready to ROCK!," said singer Klaus Meine.

Tour dates:

August

31 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Harvey's Lake Tahoe

September

2 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre

5 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

7 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

9 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion at the Music Factory

12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Event Center

14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena