SCORPIONS - Rare 1989 Live Performance Of "Holiday" From Moscow Music Peace Festival Unearthed (Video)

The Scorpions continue to unearth rare live footage of the band in action. The latest clip, found below, features the band performing their classic "Holiday" at the Moscow Music Peace Festival in 1989.

The Moscow Music Peace Festival took place on August 12th and 13th, 1989 in Moscow, Russia. It was organised to promote world peace and to establish a cooperation in fighting the war on drugs in Russia. The event was held at a time of immense change in the Soviet Union and is said to have inspired the Scorpions classic "Wind Of Change".

Get ready for the biggest hard rock tour of 2020. Scorpions and Whitesnake are coming for their first ever double headline tour of Australia and New Zealand. Feel the bite of Whitesnake and the sting of the Scorpions.

"We’re gonna rock you like a hurricane,“ promises Scorpions vocalist, Klaus Meine.

Dates:

February

19 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

22 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

24 - Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

27 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand