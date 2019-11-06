SCORPIONS - Rare 1991 "Don't Believe Her" Live Performance From Peter's Pop Show Unearthed; Video

Rare footage of the Scorpions, performing the Crazy World album track "Don't Believe Her" on the TV series Peter's Pop Show in 1991, can be seen below. The Scorpions' eleventh studio album, Crazy World, was released on the 6th of November in 1990. The album was a worldwide hit and topped the charts across the planet.

Get ready for the biggest hard rock tour of 2020. Scorpions and Whitesnake are coming for their first ever double headline tour of Australia and New Zealand. Feel the bite of Whitesnake and the sting of the Scorpions.

"We’re gonna rock you like a hurricane,“ promises Scorpions vocalist, Klaus Meine.

Dates:

February

19 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

22 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

24 - Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

27 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand