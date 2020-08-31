SCORPIONS Release "Love Is The Answer" Video From MTV Unplugged - Live In Athens

Footage of Scorpions performing "Love Is The Answer" for the 2013 release, MTV Unplugged - Live In Athens, is available for streaming below:

Scorpions drummer, Mikkey Dee, recently shared the video below, revealing that the band have completed the "first block of session" for their new studio album, and will reconvene in October.

The video was shot inside a Greek restaurant in Hannover, Germany, where the band had been working at Peppermint Park Studios. Watch the clip below, and stay tuned for further updates from the band.



Scorpions are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the first release of “Wind Of Change” with an exclusive box set, out October 3. Pre-order here.

Wind Of Change: The Iconic Song includes an 84-page hardcover book with rare and previously unseen photographs, vocal and piano arrangements and five versions of the song - including one unreleased - on CD and 12" LP.

Heart and centrepiece of the box set is a handcrafted unique piece of the Berlin Wall, customized with the red “Wind Of Change” star and a handwritten lyric by Klaus Meine.

Deluxe box set includes:

- 12“LP & CD

- 84-pages hardcover book with story written by Dr. Edgar Klüsener former editor-in-chief of Metal Hammer and close confidant of the band

- Rare und exclusive photographs by Didi Zill, band photographer during that period

- Interview with Klaus Meine

- Material from Klaus Meine‘s private archive

- Vocal and piano arrangement

- Handcrafted unique piece of the Berlin Wall customized with the red “Wind Of Change” star and a handwritten lyric by Klaus Meine.

Tracklisting:

CD

"Wind Of Change" (Crazy World Version)

"Wind Of Change" (Scorpions & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra Version)

"Ветер перемен" (Russian Version)

"Viento de Cambio" (Spanish Version)

"Wind Of Change" (Unreleased Demo Version by Klaus Meine)

LP

Side A

"Wind Of Change" (Crazy World Version)

"Wind Of Change" (Scorpions & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra Version)

Side B

"Ветер перемен" (Russian Version)

"Viento de Cambio" (Spanish Version)

"Wind Of Change" (Unreleased Demo Version by Klaus Meine)

A worldwide retail version of the box will be available in an altered form in November 2020, 30 years after the release of the album"Crazy World with an 84-page book, vocal and piano arrangement and Vinyl & CD.