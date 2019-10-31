SCORPIONS Release MIKKEY DEE Drum Solo Video From Beirut, Lebanon

Scorpions have released the video below, featuring their newest member, Motörhead drum legend Mikkey Dee, performing a drum solo on October 27, 2018 in Beirut, Lebanon. Mikkey Dee was born in Gothenburg, Sweden on this day (October 31) in 1963. Mikkey joined the Scorpions in 2016 after a 23 year stint as Motörhead's drummer.

In other Mikkey Dee news, Motörhead’s fans and surviving members have spoken loudly and the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has added Mikkey and guitarist Phil Campbell to the list of eligible band members on the ballot for the class of 2020 nominations.

Initially the ballot only recognized original members Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister, “Fast” Eddie Clarke and Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor.

Motörhead posted the following on Twitter: “Thanks to everyone who spoke up loudly. Thanks to the Rock Hall for listening and adding Phil and Mikkey. All for one and one for all!”

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame's official Fan Vote Leaderboard has been updated, and the top five artists - as selected by the public - will comprise a "fans' ballot" that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2020 inductees. At press time, Soundgarden and Judas Priest were in the Top 5 alongside Pat Benatar (in tops pot), The Doobie Brothers, and Depeche Mode, with Motörhead in 8th.

You can visit RockHall.com/vote to cast a ballot daily. Fans will need to login to vote. Voting is capped at one ballot per day.

"It's just another thrill, again, to be nominated," Halford tells Billboard about Priest's second nomination for the award, "and so quickly because I know sometimes the nominations can get stretched out for quite a long period of time. So to get another one so quickly is wonderful and another great moment for the Priest and for our fans."

For more on the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020 nominations, head here.