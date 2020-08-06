SCORPIONS Release "Sign Of Hope" (Fans Signs Video 1)

Scorpions have released a Fans Signs Video 1 for their recent single, "Sign Of Hope". Watch below.

A message states: "It‘s really touching to see that so many fans have wanted to be part of this project... great stuff... Thank you for all of your support on this song. All proceeds donated to MusiCares.

"We are working on lot’s of Hard‘n Heavy Rockers for our new album these days... but because of the dramatic COVID-19 pandemic, we want to give you a little 'Sign Of Hope" that came straight from the heart in troubled times... stay healthy and safe... we love you.”

Stream/download "Sign Of Hope" here.