SCORPIONS - Rock 'N Roll Star Single Malt Whisky Now Available In Germany, Poland, Japan, UK; Video Trailer Streaming

German heavy rock legends, Scorpions, have launched a video trailer for their new Rock N Roll Star Single Malt Whisky, previously only available in Sweden, and now available in Germany, Poland, Japan, and the UK.

Scorpions continue to make waves, teaming up with Swedish top distillers Mackmyra to release the ground-breaking whisky, adding a distinct and original German twist to the drink.

The affectionate relationship between Scorpions and their Swedish audience is not only manifested with the addition of Gothenburg-based drummer Mikkey Dee a couple of years ago; with the release of Scorpions Rock´n Roll Star Single Malt Whisky Cherry Cask, the German-Swedish love affair is taken to the next level.

Matured in American ex-bourbon barrels as well as former Oloroso sherry casks, but with an additional finish in German sweet cherry wine casks, the meeting between German wood-influences and Swedish whisky-craft could not have had a better end result. While maturing spirits in casks that have held sherry, port wine or madeira wine is relatively common in the world of malt whisky, the use of the German ex-sweet cherry casks is guaranteed to pique the interest of the whisky aficionados. The added cherry sweetness to the character complements the vanilla of the ex-bourbon casks and the nutty buttery flavours of the sherry casks beautifully.

