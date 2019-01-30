SCORPIONS – Rudolf Schenker Says The Band Will Record A “Historic” New Album

In a new interview with Headbangers Lifestyle, Scorpions guitarist Rudolf Schenker revealed that the German crew are preparing a “historic” new album with a “famous” producer.

"Why we have this idea of recording a new album is because Mikkey (Dee, drummer) became, let's say, a great force for Scorpions," he said. "When we were fighting for a change and [trying to] get us back on track with the band, and it didn't work, we found Mikkey. Mikkey just fits perfectly into the chemistry of Scorpions. Plus, he is a very creative person. That means we have now the chance to make an album that is special and fresh.

"Everybody in the band is now on leave and at home to celebrate the holidays with their family (interview was conducted at the end of last year), until the New Year," Rudolf continued. "We will meet again in the New Year and everybody will come and bring in ideas in the studio. We already found a producer to record with. A famous and well-known personality… No, I'm not gonna say who he is… really not! But we are all very excited to produce a new, historic rock 'n' roll album."

