SCORPIONS Say Trump's Mexico Rhetoric Reminiscent Of Berlin Wall

Scorpions have been singing about a "Wind Of Change" since 1991, when the German rockers celebrated the thawing of the Cold War - a song featured on their new compilation Born To Touch Your Feelings: Best Of Rock Ballads. But there have been winds of change this year, primarily in The United States with the Trump presidency, that have not been to frontman Klaus Meine's liking, reports Gary Graff of Billboard.

Meine is alarmed by the U.S. rhetoric regarding NATO and the decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement on climate change. "America seemed to be our closest ally all our lives, our friends, and now nobody knows," he explains. "I mean, it's almost 30 years ago the Berlin Wall came down, and there's somebody in the White House now talking about putting new walls up. It's hard to understand. When the Berlin Wall came down we thought we were all moving closer together and it was more about one world, a united Europe and The United States working together, coming together, building bridges. With music we always try to build bridges. But now it seems like so much of that is falling apart. I never thought in my lifetime I would see that. It's like the clock ticking backwards."

"I think as Germans we owe America so much, so they will always be close to our hearts. No question about it. But it's hard to see how this president is acting. I just hope this change will come again when we are one world on the same side."

Tracklisting:

“Born To Touch Your Feelings ” (MTV Unplugged Studio Edit)

“Still Loving You ” (Comeblack Version)

“Wind Of Change ” (Comeblack Version)

“Always Somewhere ” (2015 Remaster)

“Send Me An Angel ” (New Acoustic Version 2017)

“Holiday ” (2015 Remaster)

“Eye Of The Storm ” (Radio Edit)

“When The Smoke Is Going Down ” (2015 Remaster)

“Lonely Nights ”

“Gypsy Life ”

“House Of Cards ” (Single Edit)

“The Best Is Yet To Come ”

“When You Came Into My Life ” (MTV Unplugged Studio Edit)

“Lady Starlight ” (2015 Remaster)

“Follow Your Heart ” (New Full Band Version 2017)

“Melrose Avenue ” (New Song)

“Always Be With You” (New Song)

Trailer: