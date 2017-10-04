SCORPIONS To Be Honoured By L.A. City Council

MyNewsLA.com report that rock legends Scorpions will be honoured by the Los Angeles City Council on Friday (October 6th), a day ahead of the band’s concert at The Forum. The group plans to be on hand to accept the honour at the council meeting to be held at Van Nuys City Hall.

Councilman Jose Huizar introduced a resolution to declare Friday as “The Scorpions Day” in Los Angeles, recognizing the group for “52 years of excellence in rock ‘n roll, including making records in Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world.”

The resolution notes that the group has ties to L.A., where the band recorded three albums and has frequently performed over the years.

Scorpions, with special guests Megadeth, are out on the Crazy World North American tour. A video trailer and remaining dates below.

October

4 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

7 - The Forum - Inglewood, CA

8 - Talking Stick Resort Arena - Phoenix, AZ

11 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX

12 - Pavilion at the Music Factory - Irving, TX

14 - BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL

15 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL, US