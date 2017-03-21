SCORPIONS To Embark On Crazy World US Tour With Special Guests MEGADETH; First Date Announced

Los Angeles radio station 93.1 Jack FM is reporting that Scorpions, with special guests Megadeth, are set to embark on the Crazy World US tour this fall.

The first confirmed date for the trek will see the two bands performing at the Forum in Los Angeles, California on October 7th, with tickets set to go on sale to the public on Friday, March 24th at 10 AM. A pre-sale will run on Thursday, March 23rd from 10 AM - 10 PM.

No further details on the tour are currently available. Stay tuned for updates.