SCORPIONS To Release Ballads Compilation In November; Includes Two New Songs

German hard rock veterans Scorpions will release a new compilation album, Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads, on November 24th. The effort will include seventeen of the band's most famous ballads plus two new songs which were recorded this past summer.

Scorpions singer Klaus Meine revealed during last month's SiriusXM Town Hall radio interview that the band's record company "wanted us to come up with a couple of bonus tracks" for the best-of-ballads collection "and we went in the studio and everybody came up with great ideas… We just finished a recording session and listened to the first mixes and stuff, and it sounds pretty good. It's gonna be a 'best of ballads,' but with those new tracks. And it's gonna be a cool project."

Regarding how the idea for the collection came about, Klaus said: "Sony Music approached us and said, 'C'mon, guys. You have so many powerful songs. And we wanna put it together in some kind of compilation you guys never did before.'"

Meine added that while the Scorpions are known in the U.S.A. mostly for their harder-edged material, like "Rock You Like A Hurricane", "in other parts of the world, Scorpions are very famous for the ballads, like 'Still Loving You' in France. And in Asia, they love the ballads, and in Russia, 'Wind Of Change' and all those songs are very powerful — equally as powerful as 'Rock You Like A Hurricane' here," he said. "So we talked about [doing] this. In different parts of the world, people like different types of music. So we can offer [a compilation that includes all the best of the softer songs]."