SCORPIONS - Today’s L.A. City Council Presentation Cancelled “Due To Illness In The Band”

Scorpions were to be honoured by the Los Angeles City Council today (Friday, October 6th), ahead of the band’s concert at The Forum tomorrow night. The group had planned to be on hand to accept the honour at the council meeting to be held at Van Nuys City Hall.

Councilman Jose Huizar, who previously introduced a resolution to declare today as “The Scorpions Day” in Los Angeles, has posted a message via Twitter, stating that the presentation has been cancelled “due to illness in the band”.

Very sad to announce due to illness in the band, we have to cancel Friday's #CityofLA presentation for the @scorpions in Van Nuys #Scorpions — Jose Huizar (@josehuizar) October 6, 2017



Scorpions, with special guests Megadeth, are out on the Crazy World North American tour. A video trailer and remaining dates below.

October

7 - The Forum - Inglewood, CA

8 - Talking Stick Resort Arena - Phoenix, AZ

11 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX

12 - Pavilion at the Music Factory - Irving, TX

14 - BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL

15 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL, US

(Photo - Marc Theis)