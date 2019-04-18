SCORPIONS - Tokyo Tapes Audience Applause Lifted From PETER FRAMPTON's Frampton Comes Alive; "There Is Your Dirty Little Insight," Says ULI JON ROTH (Video)

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to former Scorpions guitarist, Uli Jon Roth, in Montreal on April 16 at the Piranha Bar. Watch the interview below.

Uli spoke about his Triple Anniversary tour and did a deep dive into the making and recording of the classic live Scorpions album, Tokyo Tapes. Uli talked about the setlist, the choice of cover songs, and adding the audience from Peter Frampton's famous live album, Frampton Comes Alive. He also spoke about archival Super-8 film footage he has in his vault from all his years in the Scorpions, of which 70% has never been seen.

Asked if there was any fixing of the Tokyo Tapes live album in the studio, Uli responds: "No, in fact there wasn't enough of it because I was quite upset when I first heard the recordings because there was a mistake. Apparently the Japanese sound engineers recorded all the pre-sets with EQ's and you don't do that because afterwards you don't get a chance to tweak the sounds as much and I was not happy with the sound of the album. I remember what it sounded like on stage, it sounded phenomenal, particularly in that hall but what I heard on the album was a shadow of that. So that is why I never listen to the album. I never listened to the whole album in one go.

"I did the playing on the album and there were no overdubs afterwords we just left everything as it was, except for the audience clapping, because we forgot to record the audience, so we had no audience sound. I don't know who's idea it was in the studio, it wasn't mine, there was this massive album Frampton Comes Alive at the time, so somebody took the clapping from that recording and they put it on a loop, so suddenly Sun Plaza Hall becomes stadium rock. There is your dirty little insight and it's a true story - nobody will deny it. So the audience of Frampton Comes Alive is on Scorpions' Tokyo Tapes. We had a great audience but they weren't recorded."

