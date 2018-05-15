SCORPIONS – Two U.S. Dates Added With Special Guests QUEENSRŸCHE
May 15, 2018, an hour ago
Legendary German rockers Scorpions have added two dates (Phoenix, Dallas) to their Crazy World Tour itinerary in August/September with special guests Queensrÿche. The new dates are listed below.
Scorpions dates with Queensrÿche:
August
31 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
September
2 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre
5 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
7 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
9 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
12 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel
14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Find Scorpions complete tour schedule and ticket links at this location.