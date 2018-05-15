SCORPIONS – Two U.S. Dates Added With Special Guests QUEENSRŸCHE

May 15, 2018, an hour ago

Legendary German rockers Scorpions have added two dates (Phoenix, Dallas) to their Crazy World Tour itinerary in August/September with special guests Queensrÿche. The new dates are listed below.

Scorpions dates with Queensrÿche:

August

31 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

September

2 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre

5 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

7 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

9 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

12 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel

14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Find Scorpions complete tour schedule and ticket links at this location.