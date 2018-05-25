SCORPIONS Vocalist KLAUS MEINE Turns 70!; Members Of METALLICA, JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, BON JOVI, DEEP PURPLE, KISS, WHITESNAKE, GUNS N' ROSES, DEF LEPPARD, AC/DC And More Issue Greetings; Video

Today, May 25th, marks the 70th birthday of Scorpions legend Klaus Meine. In the video below, his bandmates, as well as member of Metallica, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Bon Jovi, Deep Purple, KISS, Whitesnake, Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, AC/DC, and many more offer Klaus their birthday greetings.

Scorpions have added two dates (Phoenix, Dallas) to their Crazy World Tour itinerary in August/September with special guests Queensrÿche. The new dates are listed below.

Scorpions dates with Queensrÿche:

August

31 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

September

2 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre

5 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

7 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

9 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

12 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel

14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Find Scorpions complete tour schedule and ticket links at this location.