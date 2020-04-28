SCORPIONS - "We Want To Give You A Little 'Sign Of Hope'; New Song Streaming

German rock legends, Scorpions, have released the video below, along with the following message:

"We are working on lot’s of Hard‘n Heavy Rockers for our new album these days... but because of the dramatic COVID-19 pandemic, we want to give you a little 'Sign Of Hope' that came straight from the heart in troubled times... stay healthy and safe... we love you."

Scorpions will be taking over the Las Vegas Strip later this year with their exclusive headlining residency show. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Scorpions “Sin City Nights” is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, July 4 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Scorpions will be joined by special guests Queensrÿche.

“We are very excited to come back to Vegas in July 2020 for a nine show residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater,” said Klaus Meine. “We’re looking very much forward to share some wild ‘Sin City Nights’ with all of you on the famous Strip … Let’s get ready for the Sting!!!!”

The nine performances on sale are:

July: 4, 8, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25.