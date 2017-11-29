Scotland’s KING WITCH To Release Under The Mountain Debut In February

Scotland-based metal/doom rockers King Witch will release their debut full-length, Under The Mountain, via Listenable Records early this February.



Under The Mountain was recorded and produced by guitarist Jamie Gilchrist at their underground studio in their home city of Edinburgh, mixed and mastered by Tom Dring at Vagrant Recordings (Dragged Into Sunlight, Acolyte) in Southport and comes swathed in artwork created by vocalist Laura Donnelly. The record serves as King Witch's follow-up to their debut EP, Shoulders Of Giants, and boasts nine riff-laden tracks offset by the powerful yet bewitching vocals of Donnelly. Influenced by everything from Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin to Mastodon and High On Fire, Under The Mountain is as melodic as it is monolithic, taking its listener on a journey from soulful doom to full-tilt metal mayhem.



Formed in early 2015 in a dark cavern beneath the streets of old Edinburgh, King Witch manifests a potent and heavy brew of old school metal and the meatiest of '70s classic rock. In a time where many seek to stick rigidly within the confines of their chosen genre, King Witch simply writes the songs they want to play.



Under The Mountain is scheduled for a February 9th, 2018 release via Listenable Records. Preorders can be found at Listenable.net.

Tracklisting:

“Beneath The Waves”

“Carnal Sacrifice”

“Solitary”

“Under The Mountain”

“Approaching The End”

“Ancients”

“Hunger”

“Possession”

“Black Dog Blues”

(Photo by: Alan Swan)