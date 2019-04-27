Scotland’s Oldest Sweet Shop Pays Tribute To AC/DC’s Bon Scott With Hell Balls

Scotland’s oldest sweet shop - established in 1833 - has paid tribute to late AC/DC singer Bon Scott. Based in his birthplace Kirriemuir, the shop has created Hell Balls, marking the 40th anniversary of the AC/DC album Highway to Hell. The red, orange and black sweets during Bonfest weekend on May 3rd-5th.

“To represent ‘hell’ I wanted the colour of flames – so they are red, orange and black,” owner Liz Crossley-Davies tells TheCourier.co.uk.

“And for such a strong name and image there needed to be a unique but strong bold flavour – so they are sour blackcurrant.”