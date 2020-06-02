SCOTT IAN Guests On The Jasta Show, Talks ANTHRAX's Upcoming 40th Anniversary (Video)

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta recently had Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian guest on his podcast, The Jasta Show. He posted the following message regarding the interview, found below:

"We got the thrash metal legend himself, Scott Ian of Anthrax fame joins the show! We talk about my new found love for Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle), what's next for Anthrax, and we also get into some of the projects we have done, and some we have turned down! We also hit Scott with a Who's Your Favorite Rapper, so do not miss this one buster!"

The interview begins at the 47-minute mark.

Scott: "Next year is the 40th anniversary of the band. We'll have a new record out, and that touring cycle is for sure gonna be two years, based on a new record and all of that. What happens after that, who knows? Maybe at the end of that touring cycle, we try and figure out something really special and really cool to do, whether it's something like we were just talking about (having vocalists Neil Turbin, Joey Belladonna and John Bush perform together) or something different. I don't know. People ask all the time, 'Why don't you play songs from this?' 'Why don't you play songs from that?' It's, like, people think I don't wanna play those songs. I fucking love all the songs. I'm not saying every song we've done is great or anything like that, but there's a ton of material from Fistful and certainly from the John Bush-era that I love - I love a lot of those songs, and I sure would love to play them again, if that answers the question."