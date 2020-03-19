SCOTT McCLELLAN's Brutal Intentions Album Out Now; Writing With TONY MARTIN For Former BLACK SABBATH Singer's New Solo Release

Musician Scott McClellan, who is currently writing with Tony Martin for the former Black Sabbath singer's next solo album, has released his new album, Brutal Intentions, via Dark Star Records in association with Sony Music. You can order the album on CD via the label website, or digitally via Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, etc.

Scott has co-written music with several other musicians including David Shankle (Manowar, Devil Land, DSG), Shawn Jaxx (Skin Kandy, Army Of Souls), Rick Henderson & Nate Arrington (Brotherhood Of Spine), Paul Anthony (Brainchiggers, Systemec), David Fefolt (Angels Of Babylon), London Legrand (Brides Of Destruction), and many more.

Brutal Intentions tracklisting:

"Resurrected"

"King Of Lies"

"The Never End"

"Rejectified"

"I Have Come For You"

"Already There"

"No Will To Die"

"Tattered Grace"

"Vision Complex"

"The Reckoning"

"No Will To Die" lyric video:

"Resurrected":