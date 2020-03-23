SCOTT STAPP Announces European Headline Tour

Just seven months since The Space Between The Shadows debuted atop the charts, Scott Stapp announces the European leg of The Survivor Tour, dubbed after the upcoming single, "Survivor". The 22-date long trek will kick off on October 26 in London, UK and lead the multi platinum-selling artist through 13 countries. Audiences can expect the extraordinary singer to perform a selection of #1 hits of his own catalogue as well as of his larger-than-life band, Creed.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, March 25 at 11 AM, CET.

Last July, Scott’s first album in six years, The Space Between The Shadows, introduced “Purpose For Pain”, Scott’s highest-charting single since 2005. His North and South American tour dates came with all the power, pyro, and anthems expected of one of the biggest voices in recent rock music and he recently discussed his five-year journey of overcoming and rebuilding during a candid Q&A at the Pollstar Live! conference. Having fought for his return, “Survivor” is a powerful anthem to strengthen the resolve of anyone wrestling with adversity as Scott roars at the demons of the past, “how ya like me now?!”

Scott also just debuted an inspiring PSA video from his trip to Ecuador with ChildFund International, one of his philanthropic partners since 2015. Set to his song “Wake Up Call,” the video illustrates every individual’s potential and the joy of giving, for both the giver and the recipients. Fans who are able can sponsor a child for $36 a month. To sponsor a child or learn more about ChildFund, please visit www.childfund.org/scott-stapp.

Watch the "Wake Up Call" PSA video below.

“ChildFund has created a network to give these kids a fighting chance of overcoming the reality they were born into. Children in need don’t have to become victims of neglect,” said Scott.

Stapp has come full circle with The Space Between The Shadows. Themes of facing the past, overcoming, and powering through adversity dominate - “Purpose For Pain,” finds meaning in life’s struggles; “Name,” promises to end destructive cycles; “Gone Too Soon,” honors musical peers and victims of unexpected tragedy; and “Survivor” promises above all, to never stop fighting.

The Survivor European Tour

October

26 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

27 - Birmingham, UK - The Mill

28 - Leeds, UK - Warehouse

30 - Paris, France - Trabendo

31 - Lyon, France - CCO

November

2 - Treviso, Italy - New Age

3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

5 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

7 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

8 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

10 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

11 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

14 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle 02

16 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

17- Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr De Nobel

19 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

20 - Dortmund, Germany - FZW

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

25 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgårn

27 - Oslo, Norway - Youngs

28 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan

30 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia