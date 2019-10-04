SCOTT STAPP Confirmed To Speak At Pollstar Live! In February 2020

Scott Stapp is confirmed to speak at Pollstar Live! on February 5, 2020 in a candid discussion entitled Scott Stapp: Back In The Game, with Ray Waddell, president of OVG Media & Conferences. The solo artist, songwriter, and voice of Creed - one of the biggest rock bands in recent history – will share lessons learned and the realities of rebuilding his life and career at Pollstar Live!, the world’s largest gathering of live entertainment professionals and the flagship event for Pollstar magazine at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, February 4-6, 2020.

After astronomical success through the early 2000’s, subsequent backlash as Creed’s sound became ubiquitous, and daily battles with the illnesses of addiction and depression, Stapp hit his bottom. He credits wife, Jaclyn, and MusiCares for intervening right as his family’s stability and his life were in jeopardy.

Now, after five years of sobriety, relative quiet, and family life, Scott’s commitment to recovery, healing, health, and family has led to his best album yet, The Space Between The Shadows, which debuted July 2019 in the Top Five and Top Ten on rock and album charts in the US and UK. His first single, “Purpose For Pain,” and follow-up, “Name” returned him to the radio charts. The rocker also recently announced plans for South American dates through November.

"Scott Stapp is one of rock's all-time great vocalists, an extraordinary songwriter, and performer, both with Creed and as a solo artist, so we are thrilled to host him at Pollstar Live," said Waddell. "Over the course of a fascinating life and career, Scott has learned many lessons and we look forward to him sharing his perspective on life, the music business, and reprioritizing what matters most."

Stapp has announced South American tour dates in November to celebrate the release of The Space Between The Shadows. This will be Stapp’s first-ever performance in Mexico City and a return to Brazil, one of the rocker’s biggest markets. Dates are as follows:

November

8 - Fortaleza, Brazil - Complexo Armazém

10 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Araujo Viana

13 - Curitiba, Brazil - Reconcert

14 - Brasília, Brazil - Toinha Show

16 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Circo Voador

17 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Audio

19 - Mexico City, Mexico - Plaza Condesa

Scott Stapp’s first album in six years has debuted in the Top Ten and is a bonafide comeback for the Grammy winning songwriter, power baritone, and voice of Creed.

The Space Between The Shadows has re-introduced Stapp as an evolved artist at the top of his game at #3 on the Billboard Current Rock Albums chart; #3 on the Billboard Current Hard Music Albums chart; #4 on the Billboard Record Label Independent Current Albums chart; #10 on the Billboard Current Physical Albums chart; and #10 on the Billboard Top Current Albums chart in the US, while landing at #3 on the UK’s official Rock and Metal Chart following its July 19th release on Napalm Records.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude by this response,” says Scott. “I can’t thank my fans enough for staying on this journey with me, their support, and passion for this new album. It’s everything an artist could hope for and I am so thankful.”

The Space Between The Shadows reflects the technicolor clarity of five years of sobriety, self-awareness, and a commitment to connect with others as he roars, rages, and copes with personal and universal injustice.

Tracklisting:

“World I Used To Know”

“Name”

“Purpose For Pain”

“Heaven In Me”

“Survivor”

“Wake Up Call”

“Face Of The Sun”

“Red Clouds”

“Gone Too Soon”

“Ready To Love”

Bonus tracks:

“Last Hallelujah”

“Mary Crying”

"Name" lyric video:

“Purpose For Pain” visualizer: