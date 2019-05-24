SCOTT STAPP Debuts "Name" Lyric Video

Grammy winning songwriter, Creed frontman, and platinum-certified solo artist, Scott Stapp, will release his new album, The Space Between The Shadows, on July 19th via Napalm Records. Pre-order the album here, and get two instant grat tracks - “Purpose For Pain” and “Name” - with two more to come - “Face Of The Sun” (5/31), and “Gone Too Soon” (7/12).

Stapp has posted a lyric video for “Name” to highlight a song that pledges to break the cycle of abuse. The track is a chill-inducing promise to protect his children from what he endured in his own youth. Stapp has performed the song live for select fans during radio visits and each performance has been met with pin-drop silence and standing ovations for lyrics like:

“I am a son without a father. He gave his name and walked away.

I am a man, now a father. And I swear my son will never know that pain.

I was a child, I was abandoned. Too young to fight to have a say.

Oh God what seemed so heavy handed. Made me the man I am today.

It’s so hard to forgive. Even harder to forget.”

“Name” also gives the album its title, as Stapp vows to make his hard-learned lessons count:

“I will...I will... be the space between the shadows.

I will...I will... be the light inside the sorrow.”

The Space Between The Shadows was co-produced by Scott Stevens and Marti Frederiksen, with additional production on “Purpose For Pain” by Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft. The album was recorded at Sienna Studios and Poppy Studios in Nashville, TN and The Cabin in Los Angeles. It was mixed by Chris Baseford and mastered by Howie Weinberg and features ten original songs and two original bonus tracks.

Tracklisting:

“World I Used To Know”

“Name”

“Purpose For Pain”

“Heaven In Me”

“Survivor”

“Wake Up Call”

“Face of the Sun”

“Red Clouds”

“Gone Too Soon”

“Ready To Love”

Bonus tracks:

“Last Hallelujah”

“Mary Crying”



“Purpose For Pain” visualizer:

The Space Between The Shadows tour dates:

June

20 - Oshkosh, WI - Waterfest Concert Series

21 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort - Silver Creek Event Center (on sale March 29)

22 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

27 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

28 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Hall

29 - Boardman, OH - Ribs-N-Rock Festival

July

2 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

6 - Jefferson, IA - Wild Rose Casino

10 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

13 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

14 - Oklahoma City - Tower Theatre

17 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center

19 - Stroudsburg, PA - Pocono Event Center

20 - Millville, NJ - Levoy Theater

21 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

24 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music Hall

25 - New York City - Sony Hall

27 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Boathouse

30 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre

August

2 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre (on sale March 29)

3 - Portland, ME - Aura

8 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

31 - Lake Andes, SD - Fort Randall Casino

(Photo - Sebastian Smith)