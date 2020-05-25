SCOTT STAPP Looks Backs On CREED Stardom - "It Got To A Point Where I Was Taking It For Granted; I Lost Sight Of How Blessed And Fortunate I Was"

Guesting on Two Doods Reviews back in February, former Creed vocalist Scott Stapp looked back on the band's height of popularity, talking about stardom and getting to a point where he began to take everything for granted, getting caught up in "activities" after the show, and losing his ability to work on his craft (singing / performing) in the process.

Stapp: "It never felt like a job, but definitely it got to a point where, not knowingly, I was taking it for granted. I think, for me, I got too wrapped up in everything that was going on after the show and on off days, where I lost sight of just how blessed and fortunate I was. I lost sight of my craft, and I lost sight of all the relationships and the people that never get any credit that without them we never would have been where we were. And even the team at radio, and all the people there; had they not played the music - the folks at MTV and VH1 - and just every piece of the puzzle... Everything's happening so fast, and you're getting...

For me, I got wrapped up in all the extracurriculars that come along with the rock 'n' roll world, and I definitely did take things for granted. I think that's something that you can only learn by experiencing it and going through it. And I think that - I know for a fact because I saw it with other people in my band and other bands that I have come in contact with through the years, it's the guys that go into this that have strong family support and strong family connections, and a mom or a dad, or close family members that huddle around them when that success is happening, keeping them grounded, helping guide them not to make mistakes. When you have that, I think that's a gift and you should never take that for granted, and when you don't have it, I could tell you the story of what could happen."

Scott Stapp has released a provocative, timely visualizer for new single, “Survivor”. The piece takes the place of a live-action video, which was cancelled to observe social distancing recommendations.

It is a fighter’s anthem that reflects the mentality Scott summoned when losing hope in his personal battles. It is a positive affirmation, a bold statement of faith, powerfully delivered.

“‘Survivor' is about a mindset when facing adversity,” says Scott. “Holding on to faith, positive affirmation, self-realization, speaking and believing things into reality are all elements of this mentality. It’s a mindset that helps give you strength to keep fighting, enduring, and maintaining the courage to continue to fight to make it to the other side, to overcome, to win, to survive."

The video uses imagery both personal and universal - Scott in a storm of shattered glass; an impoverished child representing the work of ChildFund International, for whom he is a spokesperson; survivors of cancer, sexual abuse, trafficking, and racial discrimination; survivors of war, the plight of the immigrant, and homeless individuals willing to work to overcome their misfortune are all referenced. In a poignant moment, a masked citizen and the definition of “survivor” appears - “remains alive or lives through an affliction.”

Throughout the video, a muscular, caped “hero” juxtaposed amongst the imagery is a reminder that not all heroes wear capes. “All survivors are heroes,” Scott said. “If you’re working each day to overcome, through the sheer force of faith, will, and strength, you’re a survivor.”

Scott’s faith, a defining aspect of his sobriety and a frequent concept in his songwriting, provides some of the strongest rally cries, “I stand here, baptized by the fire, a survivor” and “alive, ‘cause I believed.”

It's no mystery what demons and struggles Scott is shouting at with, “you messed with a fighter,” and “how ya like me know?!” but listeners will think of their own as they apply the song to the most daily of obstacles as well as life’s more complex challenges.