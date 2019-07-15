SCOTT STAPP Performs Acoustic Version Of "Purpose For Pain" At Missouri Radio Station; Video

Grammy winning songwriter, Creed frontman, and platinum-certified solo artist, Scott Stapp, will release his first album in six years, The Space Between The Shadows, on July 19th via Napalm Records.

Stapp recently visited the Q102 Studios in Springfield, Missouri where he treated fans to a special acoustic version of his new single "Purpose For Pain".

The Space Between The Shadows was co-produced by Scott Stevens and Marti Frederiksen, with additional production on “Purpose For Pain” by Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft. The album was recorded at Sienna Studios and Poppy Studios in Nashville, TN and The Cabin in Los Angeles, CA. It was mixed by Chris Baseford and mastered by Howie Weinberg and features ten original songs and two original bonus tracks.

Tracklisting:

“World I Used To Know”

“Name”

“Purpose For Pain”

“Heaven In Me”

“Survivor”

“Wake Up Call”

“Face of the Sun”

“Red Clouds”

“Gone Too Soon”

“Ready To Love”

Bonus tracks:

“Last Hallelujah”

“Mary Crying”

"Name" lyric video:



“Purpose For Pain” visualizer:

The Space Between The Shadows tour dates:

July

17 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center

19 - Stroudsburg, PA - Pocono Event Center

20 - Millville, NJ - Levoy Theater

21 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

24 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music Hall

25 - New York City - Sony Hall

27 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Boathouse

30 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre

August

2 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre

3 - Portland, ME - Aura

8 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

31 - Lake Andes, SD - Fort Randall Casino