SCOTT STAPP Releases Provocative “Survivor” Visualizer

Scott Stapp has released a provocative, timely visualizer for new single, “Survivor”. The piece takes the place of a live-action video, which was cancelled to observe social distancing recommendations.

It is a fighter’s anthem that reflects the mentality Scott summoned when losing hope in his personal battles. It is a positive affirmation, a bold statement of faith, powerfully delivered.

“‘Survivor' is about a mindset when facing adversity,” says Scott. “Holding on to faith, positive affirmation, self-realization, speaking and believing things into reality are all elements of this mentality. It’s a mindset that helps give you strength to keep fighting, enduring, and maintaining the courage to continue to fight to make it to the other side, to overcome, to win, to survive."

The video uses imagery both personal and universal - Scott in a storm of shattered glass; an impoverished child representing the work of ChildFund International, for whom he is a spokesperson; survivors of cancer, sexual abuse, trafficking, and racial discrimination; survivors of war, the plight of the immigrant, and homeless individuals willing to work to overcome their misfortune are all referenced. In a poignant moment, a masked citizen and the definition of “survivor” appears - “remains alive or lives through an affliction.”

Throughout the video, a muscular, caped “hero” juxtaposed amongst the imagery is a reminder that not all heroes wear capes. “All survivors are heroes,” Scott said. “If you’re working each day to overcome, through the sheer force of faith, will, and strength, you’re a survivor.”

Scott’s faith, a defining aspect of his sobriety and a frequent concept in his songwriting, provides some of the strongest rally cries, “I stand here, baptized by the fire, a survivor” and “alive, ‘cause I believed.”

It's no mystery what demons and struggles Scott is shouting at with, “you messed with a fighter,” and “how ya like me know?!” but listeners will think of their own as they apply the song to the most daily of obstacles as well as life’s more complex challenges.

The Survivor European Tour

October

26 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

27 - Birmingham, UK - The Mill

28 - Leeds, UK - Warehouse

30 - Paris, France - Trabendo

31 - Lyon, France - CCO

November

2 - Treviso, Italy - New Age

3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

5 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

7 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

8 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

10 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

11 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

14 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle 02

16 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

17- Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr De Nobel

19 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

20 - Dortmund, Germany - FZW

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

25 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgårn

27 - Oslo, Norway - Youngs

28 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan

30 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia