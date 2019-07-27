SCOTT STAPP Talks Mental Health Struggles And Recovery - "Self-Medication And Depression Don't Go Well Together"

Grammy winning songwriter, Creed frontman, and platinum-certified solo artist, Scott Stapp, recently guested on Robb's Metalworks to discuss his new album, The Space Between The Shadows, signing with Napalm Records, and his recent struggles with mental health.

Stapp: "The most important thing was getting the depression taken care of, finally, and then getting sober. That was the key. Self-medication and depression don't go well together. Going on five years strong now, it's really changed my life. Healthy lifestyle, exercise and just being committed to living life one day at a time has been good for me, and I'm really excited about how the newfound clarity and passion and drive has affected the music."

Stapp released his first album in six years, The Space Between The Shadows, on July 19th via Napalm Records. The album was co-produced by Scott Stevens and Marti Frederiksen, with additional production on “Purpose For Pain” by Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft. The album was recorded at Sienna Studios and Poppy Studios in Nashville, TN and The Cabin in Los Angeles, CA. It was mixed by Chris Baseford and mastered by Howie Weinberg and features ten original songs and two original bonus tracks.

Tracklisting:

“World I Used To Know”

“Name”

“Purpose For Pain”

“Heaven In Me”

“Survivor”

“Wake Up Call”

“Face of the Sun”

“Red Clouds”

“Gone Too Soon”

“Ready To Love”

Bonus tracks:

“Last Hallelujah”

“Mary Crying”

"Name" lyric video:

“Purpose For Pain” visualizer:

The Space Between The Shadows tour dates:

July

27 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Boathouse

30 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre

August

2 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre

3 - Portland, ME - Aura

8 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

31 - Lake Andes, SD - Fort Randall Casino