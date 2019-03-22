SCOTT STAPP - The Space Between The Shadows Album Due In July; "Purpose For Pain" Visualizer Streaming

Grammy Award winning, multi-platinum songwriter, vocalist, and frontman, Scott Stapp, has announced his upcoming album, The Space Between The Shadows (Napalm Records), is set for July release by unleashing a bombastic first single, “Purpose For Pain”, available now at all retailers. With his new music and arsenal of hits, Stapp will embark on a cross-country summer tour - tickets for the first leg go on sale Monday, March 25 (see dates below).

With a new outlook after the biggest fight of his life - five years and counting - one of rock’s biggest names roars with a driving, introspective new single. “Purpose For Pain” is the first song from Scott Stapp’s upcoming album that documents a five-year journey to find meaning - and redemption - in a world where shadows lurk and the space between is a gauntlet towards the light.

The Space Between The Shadows is Scott’s manifesto of lessons learned in the six years since his last release, yet listeners will find their own solace, hear their own frustrations, feel hope, revelations, victories and losses. The album’s first single, “Purpose For Pain”, is an apt opener with a universal message of finding meaning during life’s darker days.

“'Purpose For Pain' is about seeking a higher meaning, a spiritual mentality when dealing with our struggles and life’s painful moments,” says Scott. “There are unexplainable, dark times that everyone goes through, and that pain is real. If we can dig deep and hold on to hope during the most difficult situations, believing there is a purpose waiting for us on the others side, we can find meaning and clarity that gives us the strength to keep fighting.”

Scott Stapp is known as a Grammy winning songwriter and frontman for Creed (over 50 million albums sold worldwide), and for his work as a solo artist who released the platinum-certified The Great Divide (2005) and Proof Of Life (2013) which featured his first solo Billboard #1, “Slow Suicide”.

His evolution, both personally and professionally, now reflects a powerful vocal style from an artist with a strong sense of purpose in sharing the silver lining of his survival. As such, he is an inspiration to others who struggle with the often over-lapping illnesses of addiction and depression. Scott Stapp’s With Arms Wide Open Foundation helps military vets and their families with issues of drug addiction, PTSD-triggered mental health issues and suicide prevention. In 2017, the Florida Association of Broadcasters awarded Scott Stapp with the Florida Service Award and in 2018 he was inducted into the Florida Music Hall of Fame.

The Space Between The Shadows tour dates (more to be added):

June

20 - Oshkosh, WI - Waterfest Concert Series

21 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort - Silver Creek Event Center (on sale March 29)

22 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

27 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

28 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Hall

29 - Boardman, OH - Ribs-N-Rock Festival

July

10 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

13 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

14 - Oklahoma City - Tower Theatre

25 - New York City - Sony Hall

August

2 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre (on sale March 29)

