SCOTT STAPP - The Space Between The Shadows Debuts In Top Five On US And UK Charts

Scott Stapp’s first album in six years has debuted in the Top Ten and is a bonafide comeback for the Grammy winning songwriter, power baritone, and voice of Creed.

The Space Between The Shadows has re-introduced Stapp as an evolved artist at the top of his game at #3 on the Billboard Current Rock Albums chart; #3 on the Billboard Current Hard Music Albums chart; #4 on the Billboard Record Label Independent Current Albums chart; #10 on the Billboard Current Physical Albums chart; and #10 on the Billboard Top Current Albums chart in the US, while landing at #3 on the UK’s official Rock and Metal Chart following its July 19th release on Napalm Records.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude by this response,” says Scott. “I can’t thank my fans enough for staying on this journey with me, their support, and passion for this new album. It’s everything an artist could hope for and I am so thankful.”

The Space Between The Shadows reflects the technicolor clarity of five years of sobriety, self-awareness, and a commitment to connect with others as he roars, rages, and copes with personal and universal injustice.

Tracklisting:

“World I Used To Know”

“Name”

“Purpose For Pain”

“Heaven In Me”

“Survivor”

“Wake Up Call”

“Face Of The Sun”

“Red Clouds”

“Gone Too Soon”

“Ready To Love”

Bonus tracks:

“Last Hallelujah”

“Mary Crying”

The Space Between The Shadows tour dates:

August

2 - The Wilbur - Boston, MA

3 - Aura - Portland, ME

7 - Manchester Music Hall - Lexington, KY

8 - Cannery Ballroom - Nashville, TN

23 - Perham Hall - Zillah, WA

25 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

27 - Triple Door - Seattle, WA

29 - Pig Out In The Park - Spokane, WA

31 - Fort Randall Casino & Hotel - Lake Andes, SD

September

2 - A Taste Of Colorado - Devner, CO

3 - Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Sorings, CO

6 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

7 - The Canyon - Montclair, CA

8 - The Canyon - Santa Clarita, CA

10 - Crest Theatre - Sacramento, CA

13 - The Cave - Big Bear Lake, CA

14 - The Canyon - Agoura Hills, CA

15 - Coach House Concert Hall - San Juan Capistrano, CA

19 - Paramount Theatre - Rutland, VT

20 - Eastern States Exposition - West Springfield, MA

21 - Strand Center For The Arts - Plattsburgh, NY

24 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

26 - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

27 - Broward Center For The Performing Arts - Ft Lauderdale, FL

28 - The Ranch - Fort Myers, FL

30 - The Vista Room - Decatur, GA

October

1 - McGlohon Theatre at Spirit Square Center For The Arts - Charlotte, NC

3 - Florida Theater - Jacksonville, FL

4 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL