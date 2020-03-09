SCOTT STAPP To Release Empowering New Anthem "Survivor"; "Wake Up Call" PSA Video Streaming; The Survivor Tour Confirmed

Just seven months since The Space Between The Shadows debuted atop the charts, Scott Stapp announces his next single, “Survivor”, and the first dates on The Survivor Tour, which kicks off June 5 in Pacific Junction, IA. Pre-sale tickets for Live Nation venues begins Tuesday, March 10 at 10 AM, local. General ticket on-sale begins March 13 at 10 AM, local time on ScottStapp.com.

Last July, Scott’s first album in six years, The Space Between The Shadows, introduced “Purpose For Pain”, Scott’s highest-charting single since 2005. His North and South American tour dates came with all the power, pyro, and anthems expected of one of the biggest voices in recent rock music and he recently discussed his five-year journey of overcoming and rebuilding during a candid Q&A at the Pollstar Live! conference. Having fought for his return, “Survivor”, is a powerful anthem to strengthen the resolve of anyone wrestling with adversity as Scott roars at the demons of the past, “how ya like me now?!”

Today, Scott also debuted an inspiring PSA video from his trip to Ecuador with ChildFund International, one of his philanthropic partners since 2015. Set to his song “Wake Up Call,” the video illustrates every individual’s potential and the joy of giving, for both the giver and the recipients. As he did last summer, Stapp will host ChildFund reps at each venue so that fans who are able can sponsor a child for $36 a month. To sponsor a child or learn more about ChildFund, please visit www.childfund.org/scott-stapp.

Watch the PSA video below:

“ChildFund has created a network to give these kids a fighting chance of overcoming the reality they were born into. Children in need don’t have to become victims of neglect,” said Scott.

Stapp has come full circle with The Space Between The Shadows. Themes of facing the past, overcoming, and powering through adversity dominate - “Purpose For Pain”, finds meaning in life’s struggles; “Name,” promises to end destructive cycles; “Gone Too Soon,” honours musical peers and victims of unexpected tragedy; and “Survivor” promises above all, to never stop fighting.

Tour dates:

April

4 - Apopka, FL - Apopka Amphitheatre

June

5 - Pacific Junction, IA - Rally In The Hills

6 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

7 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews

9 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

12 - State College, PA - Stage West

13 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre

14 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

17 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theatre

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

20 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft at Center Stage

23 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

25 - Sherman, TX - Hot Summer Nights

27 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

28 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

More to be announced.