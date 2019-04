The IRS has filed a huge tax lien against the estate of late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland, who died in 2015. According to the documents, obtained by The Blast, Weiland did not pay his federal income tax from 2012 - 2014 and owes $818,569.62.

The lien was filed against Weiland’s estate, and lists his ex-wife, Mary Weiland, as his representative.

