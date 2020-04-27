SCOTT "WINO" WEINRICH - Doom Metal Icon Streaming Cover Of JOY DIVISION's "Isolation"

Doom metal icon, Scott "Wino" Weinrich (Saint Vitus, The Obsessed, Spirit Caravan), will release his new solo album, Forever Gone, as part of Ripple Music’s new Blood And Strings series, in which some of the most admired names in riff-rock and metal unplug to record albums of acoustic heaviness.

Ripple Music will release Forever Gone on June 26. Pre-order here, and listen to his cover of Joy Division's "Isolation" below.

Tracklisting:

"Forever Gone"

"Taken"

"The Song's At The Bottom Of The Bottle"

"No Wrong"

"Dark Ravine"

"Dead Yesterday"

"You're So Fine"

"Crystal Madonna"

"Lavender And Sage"

"Was Is And Shall Be"

"Isolation"

"Isolation":