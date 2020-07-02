SCOTTI HILL Breaks Down Classic SKID ROW Songs In New Riff Lords Episode; Video

In this new episode of GibsonTV's Riff Lords, Skid Row guitarist Scotti Hill breaks down the riffs of iconic Skid Row songs including “Youth Gone Wild”, “I Remember You", "Slave To The Grind” and more. Watch below.

01:06 - "Big Guns"

07:35 - "Here I Am"

10:15 - "Youth Gone Wild"

18:07 - "I Remember You"

21:06 - "Forever"

29:58 - "Monkey Business"

40:27 - "Slave To The Grind"

50:28 - "Mudkicker"