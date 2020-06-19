SCOTTY DUNBAR - "Memories Never Fade Away” Single Released On All Digital Platforms; All Proceeds To Benefit The Phoenix Society For Burn Survivors

Boston based solo musician, Scotty Dunbar, has released a new single, "Memories Never Fade Away". The song is dedicated to the 100 lives that perished in The Station Nightclub fire in West Warwick, RI on February 20, 2003. Dunbar is a survivor of the fire.

All proceeds from the sales of the single “Memories Never Fade Away” will be donated to the Phoenix Society For Burn Survivors.

Scotty Dunbar stated the following on the singles release: "As some of you are aware, I am a survivor of The Station Nightclub fire which occurred on February 20th, 2003 in West Warwick, Rhode Island. I went to the show that night with my friends Derek Gray and Eugene “Gino” Avilez. They along with 98 other innocent souls perished in the fire. My buddy Matt McArdle and I first began writing 'Memories Never Fade Away' back in 2001 after the loss of a co-worker. Shortly after the fire in the winter of 2003, Matt and I revisited the song and we completed it with the full lyrics and arrangement. Over the years, I have recorded a few versions of 'Memories'. One was acoustic and the other was piano. However, it was never recorded the way I had envisioned. That is until now, as this newly recorded version is what I was looking for all along. Ted Merrill and Brian Karl helped me bring this song to life. 'Memories Never Fade Away' is dedicated to the 100 Angels of The Station Nightclub fire. Forever in my heart..."

- Mastered by Steve Brown (Trixter, Tokyo Motor Fist, Def Leppard) at Mojo Vegas Recording Co. in April 2020

- Mixed & Engineered by Kenny Lewis at Mixed Emotions Music