SCOTTY DUNBAR Releases Volume One EP

Scotty Dunbar has released his Volume One EP. This is the first release of a two volume collection of songs that combine both brand new and older recordings that Dunbar has recorded as a solo artist or with a collaborative side project. This is the first time that these songs have been made available to download or stream on all digital platforms.

All tracks for Volume One were mastered by Steve Brown (Trixter, Tokyo Motor Fist, Def Leppard) at Mojo Vegas Recording Co. in April 2020. All tracks were engineered and mixed by Kenny Lewis at Mixed Emotions Music.

Select your preferred streaming or downloading service here. Volume One is also available on Spotify.

Tracklisting:

"The Fire That Won’t Go Out" (feat. Ted Merrill and Brian Karl)

"20th Century Boy"

"Something So Wrong" (feat. Jeremy Heussi and AMJ)

"Tears In The City" (feat. Ted Merrill and Brian Karl)

"I Will Drive You Home"

"Memories Never Fade Away" (Power Ballad Version) (feat. Ted Merrill and Brian Karl)

In May of 2012, Scotty Dunbar released his debut solo album In A Mellow Mood worldwide on Down Boys Records. A record label that is owned and operated by Jerry Dixon & Erik Turner of the band Warrant. Since the release of In A Mellow Mood, Dunbar has gone on to release several other solo recordings and has also released music as a member of the groups D.M.K. and Road Dawg.

Scotty Dunbar has played hundreds of gigs across the United States and has opened for such notable acts as: Bret Michaels, Night Ranger, Y&T, Mike Tramp of White Lion, Eric Martin of MR. BIG, Great White, Jack Russell’s Great White, Trixter, Vixen, Steelheart, Danger Danger, L.A. Guns, Enuff Z’ Nuff, John Corabi formerly of Motley Crue, Faster Pussycat and several others.

Dunbar will be appearing in the upcoming documentary film The Guest List. The film was directed by David Bellino.