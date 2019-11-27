SCOUR Announces The Black EP; Free BATHORY Cover To See Release On Black Friday; Video Streaming

Scour - the extreme metal unit featuring Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Superjoint, etc.), John Jarvis (Agoraphobic Nosebleed), Derek Engemann (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, ex-Cattle Decapitation), Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index), and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Misery Index) - will release their long-anticipated Black EP - the third in a three-part series - next year via Housecore Records.

As a precursor to its release, the band is pleased to unveil a special Black Friday teaser with their scalding cover of the Bathory classic, "Massacre". An exclusive fan-filmed video clip of the track, captured at various shows through the years, can be seen below.

Issues the band, "As we await the completion of Scour's next release, the Black EP, enjoy our cover of Bathory's 'Massacre'!''

Scour's "Massacre" cover was mixed and mastered by Dave Otero at Flatline Audio and will be streaming on all platforms and available for FREE download Black Friday, November 29 via the Scour Bandcamp page, here.

Additionally, Scour is commemorating the release with a limited edition "Massacre" tribute shirt through Indiemerchstore for $16.66 with special code: BARGAINBIN. Grab yours today, here.

Further details on the Black EP will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay alert.

(Photo - Joseph P. Dorignac IV)