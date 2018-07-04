SCOUR Featuring PHIL ANSELMO To Kick Off Rare Live Appearances This Week; Band Confirmed To Play Maryland Deathfest 2019

Scour - the extreme metal supergroup featuring Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down, Superjoint), John Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Agoraphobic Nosebleed), Derek Engemann (ex-Cattle Decapitation), Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index), and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Misery Index) - will play two long-anticipated live shows this week.

The first will take place Thursday July 5th at the Baltimore Soundstage in Baltimore, Maryland with support provided by Strong Intention, Gloom, Cemetery Piss, and Ampallang Infection. Just two days later, the band will grace the prestigious stages of Roskilde Festival in Roskilde, Denmark performing alongside the likes of Nine Inch Nails, Mogwai, Clutch, Chelsea Wolfe, Bruno Mars, and so many more.

In October, Scour will make an appearance at Tecate Mexico Metal Fest in Monterrey, Mexico featuring Accept, Cannibal Corpse, Napalm Death, Obituary, Destruction, and more. Additionally, the band was recently confirmed to play the 2019 edition of the Maryland Deathfest scheduled for May 23rd - 26th. The band will share the stage with the likes of Immolation, Pestilence, Cro-Mags, Bethlehem, D.R.I. and so many more still to be announced.

Says Engemann simply, "These are shows you don't want to miss."

Dates:

July

5 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD (with Strong Intention, Gloom, Cemetery Piss, Ampallang Infection)

7 - Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark

October

6 - Tecate Mexico Metal Fest - Monterrey, Mexico

May

23-26 - Maryland Deathfest - Baltimore, MD



(Photo - Joseph P. Dorignac IV)