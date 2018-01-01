SCUM OF THE EARTH Debut New Single / Video "Dance Motherfucker"

"It's been a while since we've released new music, and I know that you've been waiting for new Scum Of The Earth, as it marks the band's 13 year anniversary," says frontman and former Rob Zombie guitarist Riggs.

"So, with that being said, we give to you our newest single 'Dance Motherfucker'! More new songs and videos are on the way! Here's to 13 more!"

The video was produced by Riggs, shot and edited by Chris Canote of Canote Films, and features makeup by Nathan Shelton.

Scum Of The Earth is:

Riggs - vocals / guitar

Brandon Workman - bass

Ryan Stevenson - drums