SCUMPULSE - Scottish Grindcore Act Debuts "Rotten" Video

Edinburgh, Scotland-based blackened grind / metal faction Scumpulse has issued an official video for "Rotten," the title track to their new album.

Rotten will see release through Gore House Productions on CD and digital formats on February 23rd; pre-orders are now available at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Alba Gu Bràth"

"Rotten"

"Broken Reflection"

"Gnawed By Pigs"

"King Of Dogshit"

"Pure Jakebawlocaust"

"Wage Decay"

"Sand And Dust"

Scumpulse will devastate audiences across Europe in support of Rotten, having announced several new bursts of live dates for the coming weeks, including an album release show and several dates supporting Ancst. Watch for more live dates to be announced, including a European Summer tour.

Scumpulse Tour Dates:

February

23 - Banshee Labyrinth - Edinburgh, UK - Rotten release show

March

3 - Funeral Fest - Barrow, UK

24 - Opium - Edinburgh, UK

25 - Aatma - Manchester, UK (with Ancst)

26 - The Gryphon - Bristol, UK (with Ancst)

27 - The Black Heart - London, UK (with Ancst)

The band's previously released official video for "Alba Gu Bràth", as well as an introductory promo clip, can be seen below

Founded in 2013, Edinburgh-based Scumpulse follows a previously-released EP and single with one of the most anticipated albums to hail from the Gore House compound. Their debut album, Rotten, delivers eight punishing tracks of perfectly blended crusty, blackened metallic grindcore. Eight tracks align into a savage, thirty-eight-minute assault, bridging influences from Darkthrone and Impaled Nazarene to Carcass and Exhumed. Rotten was recorded between Black Cave Recordings, Chamber Studios, and s9fifty, and mixed / mastered by Andrew Rankine, and completed with artwork by Kasper "Sandullos" Povlsen. Rotten is a debut you do not want to miss.

