SCUMRIPPER To Release Self-Titled 7” EP On Colored Vinyl; Full Stream Available

Hells Headbangers will release Scumripper’s self-titled EP on 7" vinyl on March 31st. Self-released digitally late last year, Scumripper is the nasty, sewage-drenched debut offering from this trio of vocalist/guitarist Rat Pitt, drummer Son Stalker, and bassist Cliff Hunger.

With an MO like that, it's no surprise that Scumripper charge forward with a short 'n' swift attack of grinding metal/punk rooted in the likes of Repulsion, The Mentors, Abscess, and Autopsy's punkest moments. It's violent and vile, but also immediately memorable and mandatorily headbanging.

Order now at this location. Listen to the EP in full below.

Tracklisting:

“Shit Needle Crown”

“Burning Of The Midnight Tramp”

“Scumripper”

“Cum Killa”

“Run To The Pills”

“Gutter Heights”