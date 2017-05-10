SEA Debut “The Stranger Within” Music Video

Copenhagen, Denmark-based rockers, Sea, have released a video for “The Stranger Within”, taken from the album The Grip Of Time, out on May 12th on LP, CD and digital worldwide through Mighty Music (ex. Japan by Bickee Music). The clip can be seen below.

The band's raw and challenging style is a blend of the classic heavy rock from the giants of the past and their own unique and powerful expression. Strong vocals, heavy riffs, catchy choruses, twin guitar soloing and a mission to keep the guitar led rock alive, combine into making the band a huge adrenaline boost into the Danish music scene.

The new album was recorded in Vibe Factory Studios in Copenhagen with producer Jakob Winther, who is primarily known for his work with artists like Justin Hawkins (The Darkness) and Lukas Graham. Even though the sound is heavy and energetic, The Grip Of Time explores more mellow, melancholy and melodic elements.

The Grip Of Time tracklisting:

“Rust”

“Once We Were Dead”

“Time Will Let You Know”

“Shout”

“No Dawn”

“Back To The Ground”

“Sing For Your Right”

“Dust Will Fall”

“The Stranger Within”

“Sea”

“The Stranger Within” video:

“Once We Were Dead” video: