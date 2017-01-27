SEA Releases “Once We Were Dead” Single, Video

Dutch rockers have released a new single and video for “Once We Were Dead”.

The band's raw and challenging style is a blend of the classic heavy rock from the giants of the past and their own unique and powerful expression. Strong vocals, heavy riffs, catchy choruses, twin guitar soloing and a mission to keep the guitar led rock alive, combine into making the band a huge adrenaline boost into the Danish music scene.

"Some songs take months to perfect, but ‘Once We Were Dead’ took 30 minutes. Once the riff started rolling the rest came naturally. This is the result. Enjoy!" - Anders Brink, SEA.



Soon the band will be back with their second album. It was recorded in Vibe Factory Studios in Copenhagen with producer Jakob Winther who is primarily known for his work with artists like Justin Hawkins (The Darkness) and Lukas Graham.



Even though the sound is heavy and energetic, the forth coming record titled The Grip Of Time (out May 12th) explores more mellow, melancholy and melodic elements.