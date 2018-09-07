SEAN PECK On Launching THE THREE TREMORS - "It Was An Urban Legend And It Would Have Been Great If The Original Guys ROB HALFORD, GEOFF TATE And BRUCE DICKINSON Would Have Done It"; Video

The Three Tremors - the new supergroup featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens from Judas Priest, Iced Earth and many others, Harry “The Tyrant” Conklin from underground legends Jag Panzer, and Sean “The Hell Destroyer” Peck from Cage, Death Dealer and Denner/Shermann - will release their self-titled debut album this winter. Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently interviewed the band.

When asked about the rights to use The Three Tremors moniker, Tim "Ripper" Owens states: "It was talked about being done before by Halford, Tate and Bruce but nothing was ever being done. The name was not even taken or registered so now we own the name. Sean registered it."

Sean Peck adds: "It was an urban legend and it would have been great if the original guys Rob Halford, Geoff Tate and Bruce Dickinson would have done it. So I was sitting there thinking if they are not going to do it, then I want to do it with two of the best guys that I can think of in metal and put out a power house record. We have been working on this in secrecy for five years. It's like resurrecting the idea that but actually doing it."

BraveWords recently premiered the first lyric video, “Invaders From The Sky”, from the upcoming debut album.

Owens: "There is a lot going on in this song. This is three singers bringing it old school with power and highs! To tell you the truth this is what you are going to get on the whole CD!”

Conklin: "I would have to say this is one of the more thrashy tracks on album. It has a real chaotic feel too it which I love. I think we are opening the live set with this one too, it's going to be crazy doing this one live.”

Peck: “Trying to pick which songs to do videos for was almost impossible. All 12 songs on this record are so strong that I have a new favorite each time I listen to it. We decided to pick ‘Invaders From The Sky’ for one of our videos because the whole imagery of an alien invasion we thought would look killer underneath the ferocity of the music. Hats off to the guys at GHD who did an incredible job putting it together and making it look just how we wanted it. When the album hits in a couple of months everyone will sympathize with how hard it was to single out just which songs to do videos for. Everyone has a different favourite!”

The Three Tremors are having a CD listening party at Battlemage Brewery (2870 Scott St #102, Vista, CA) tonight, Friday, September 7th, that is free and open to the public, and will be the first time that the entire self-titled debut album will be played for the public.

The event will be attended by the entire band, and begins at 7 PM, while the CD listening will be at 8 PM. The band will also discuss each song, and host a question and answer session.

Peck said, “We wanted a really cool place to host this event and Battlemage Brewery is as metal a place as you can get! The place has incredible craft beers, swords and weapons all over the walls, the play metal over the PA system all day and night long, and there’s all kinds of gaming going on.”

This will be the first opportunity to meet the band and hear this heavy slab of apocalyptic speed metal.

Marc Sasso is the artist who created the album cover for The Three Tremors, and has re-created the Batllemage Brewery mascot just for this event as shown above on the flyer. The band will be selling merchandise there in public for the first time and will offer a free exclusive mini-poster with every pre-order pak purchased that night. Mexican food will also be available from the incredible Enchilamesta food truck, from 5 - 9:30 PM that night.

"The first time I went to this place I knew I wanted to have the listening party there," continues Peck. "Luckily the owners are huge metal heads blasting stuff like Iced Earth and Glory Hammer all day long, so they were completely stoked on the idea. We are really excited to have some So Cal metal heads come hang with Me, Harry, and Ripper and the band, and rock out to the album while drinking craft beers and eating gourmet Mexican food in a place with swords and battle axes lining the walls! And its free to the public too!"

Three times louder than a sonic boom, three fingers on the hand of doom!” is how the Three Tremors is being described. And when you find out the stellar line-up, there is no denying the mighty vocal power that the newly formed outfit possesses. And on September 20th, metalheads worldwide will be able to behold the power of the Three Tremors, when their self-titled debut album will be unveiled (with a full tour following immediately thereafter).

“Sean's band, Cage, opened for Judas Priest on the Jugulator tour in San Diego - that is where I first met him,” recalls Ripper. “He hit me up about resurrecting the idea and actually doing a record, and then a band, to put this out in the live setting also, and I thought it sounded really cool. The record came out really strong and I think the fans deserved to have a thing like this actually exist. We performed two of the songs live already when I was out in San Diego shooting the video for the first single, and it was a blast.”

“It was about 5 years ago, I was camping and thinking about the whole Three Tremors urban legend from long ago and what a shame it was that it never happened,” says Sean. “Then I started thinking about if there was a resurrected 2018 version of it, who would I get, and Tim and Harry were at the top of my list. I immediately reached out to Tim, who agreed to embark on this adventure and Harry quickly joined next. It took a long time to put it together, create the right songs, and get it properly arranged, but the results are beyond my wildest expectations. I think the fans are really going to freak out on what we have done with this record, and live it’s going to be almighty I assure you!

“Sean and I ended up at a party together in Germany, where we were both playing the same festival, and he told me about the Three Tremors album he was putting together and asked if I would be into it,” adds Harry. “He described the concept and how he wanted to bring this old idea to actual life and I said I was in. Once I started hearing the songs that were being sent over for me to record, I knew this thing was going to be really powerful. Then when I got sent the final mixes with all three of us on it, my jaw hit the floor on how well it all came together. For heavy metal fans, this is the ultimate.”

The Three Tremors nourish in heavy metal anthems, and feature the illustrious chops of guitarist Dave Conan Garcia, whose tenacity fuels the fire, allowing the music to naturally flow in complimentary tone. Second guitarist Casey Trask picks up the pace and pushes the boundaries alongside bassist Alex Pickard, who highlights a melodic sensibility giving character to the overall tonality. On drums, the thrash machine Sean Elg adds in his perfectly placed fills and signature double bass patterns.

The Three Tremors self-titled debut highlights artwork ingeniously created by renowned artist Marc Sasso (Dio, Halford, Adrenaline Mob, Death Dealer), to showcase an apocalyptic battle between demonic hyper-wolves and the Three Tremors, who marched into an underworld overshadowed by evil forces only armed with bullets powered by heavy metal sorcery to reclaim the dystopian lands.

The Three Tremors self-titled debut album will feature 12 new songs that depict monumental stories of time honored heavy metal themes as written by Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck, focusing on original concepts to highlight three of the most revered and relentless voices in heavy metal.

The Three Tremors will court you in to an entirely new atmosphere unlike any group before! Prepare for the most thrilling heavy metal record to date!

Read more at their Pledge Music page here. The The Three Tremors debut is due out this winter.

The The Three Tremors tracklisting:

"Invaders From The Sky"

"Bullets For The Damned"

"When The Last Scream Fades"

"Wrath Of Asgard"

"The Cause"

"King Of The Monsters"

"The Pit Shows No Mercy"

"Sonic Suicide"

"Fly Or Die"

"Lust Of The Blade"

"Speed To Burn"

"The Three Tremors" (Bonus Track)

European tour dates have been announced for September / October 2018. The complete itinerary can be found here.