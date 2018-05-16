SEAR BLISS – “Shroud” Track Streaming

"Shroud" is the first song published from the upcoming Sear Bliss album entitled Letters from The Edge.

The album which is regarded as the definitive Sear Bliss record according to the band is going to be released in July by Hammerheart Records.The long-running Hungarian band together with Hammerheart Records officially announce the first song from the upcoming album in the form of a lyric video made by the band’s guitarist Attila Kovács.

Sear Bliss vocalist and leader said the following of the song:

"It was a pretty difficult decision when we were asked by the label to pick up a song to publish prior to the official release of the album. We felt we could make a video for any of the songs. Finally we chose Shroud as it represents very well the atmosphere of the whole album and shows a clear vision of the musical direction we have taken with the band. I don’t want to go into details of how the song was written or the message it carries. We want to leave it to the listener to explore its depths. To sum it up, this is a very personal song both musically and lyrically and the video made by Attila also reflects the unity of the band and the way the album was born."

The band will perform at a couple of Hungarian metal festivals this summer and prepares for a huge concert for November in Budapest to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Sear Bliss and the release of the new album.

Tracklisting:

“Crossing The Frozen River”

“Forbidden Doors”

“Seven Springs”

“A Mirror In The Forest”

“Abandoned Peaks”

“Haven”

“The Main Divide”

“Leaving Forever Land”

“At The Bands Of Lethe”

“Shroud”

“Shroud” lyric video: