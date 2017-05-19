Search On For Actor To Play Late THIN LIZZY Singer PHIL LYNOTT In Biopic

Six time Oscar nominee, Jim Sheridan, together with award winning documentary maker Colm Quinn, will bring the life of the hugely influential Phil Lynott to the big screen, as The Rocker: The Life And Music Of Phil Lynott, reports Scannain.com.

Producers Marcie Films are looking for an actor/musician/singer, aged 18 - 35, to play the part of Lynott, Ireland’s first bona fide rock star, in this feature documentary about his rise to stardom. The documentary aims to capture Phil Lynott’s unique energy and charisma throughout his amazing career as Thin Lizzy’s front man, and are inviting anyone who feels they can embody this rock legend to attend the auditions.

“Having known Phil, and loving his music from the very start, it’s a great honour to celebrate his life and work on the big screen. I see this as a non fiction movie, one meant for the cinema, and I can’t wait to start the process of finding our modern day Rocker.” - Jim Sheridan, Director

The open casting will be held at Bow Street, 12-13 Bow St., Dublin 7 on Saturday, May 27th from 12.30 PM. Filming for the documentary will take place on various dates throughout 2017. Experience in film and television is not essential. Please come prepared with a song, poem or example of Phil’s influence on you. Auditions will be filmed and may form part of the final film. There is no need to register.

Read more at Scannain.com.