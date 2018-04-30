SEASON OF GHOSTS Check In From The Studio; Sneak Preview Of New Music Posted

Season Of Ghosts vocalist / mastermind Sophia (ex-Blood Stain Child) has checked in with the following update:

"So, if you were wondering how the new album is gonna sound like... sneak peek. Sound on! This part was without electronics, but worry not! A Leap of Faith stays true to our electro tradition..."

The album is available for pre-order here.

Season of Ghosts is an independent, self-financed band, so it’s very important that you help us spread the word about this campaign and our band activities, to your friends and anyone who might be interested. Thank you for everything!"

Sophia previously commented on the forthcoming album:

"The second album is finally taking shape, as a new entity. Like last time, I’m gonna let things flow intuitively and let the music in me find its perfect place. Every album I make has a certain dynamic, an identity that I don’t want to disrupt by overthinking about the current musical trends, or the marketability, or genre cliches. I’d lose my creativity plus I never cared about fitting into anything as a person, so I don’t care about fitting into any musical moulds and presets either. If it feels *right* I’ll do it, even if everyone is protesting against it. Because I *see* it in its final form, I see it into the future (and apparently I’m not very democratic when I work :P).

I don’t believe the coming album is gonna have a solid theme like The Human Paradox, but I won’t know until I sit down and let the stories come to me. Until then, please keep supporting me and Season of Ghosts on this creative journey. Your love has kept me alive all these years, even when I felt my existence falling apart. Thank you."