SEASON OF GHOSTS Confirmed To Perform For Heresy Online Festival 2020

July 9, 2020, an hour ago

news season of ghosts heavy metal

SEASON OF GHOSTS Confirmed To Perform For Heresy Online Festival 2020

UK-based Season Of Ghosts have checked in with the following update:

"Season of Ghosts have been confirmed to perform at the second edition of Heresy Festival! 40 bands in 4 days! We'll be playing at the end of the day on August 9th. Set a reminder and watch on YouTube here."

Season Of Ghosts have posted a new video teaser for "How The Story Ends", taken from their second album, A Leap Of Faith, released on October 23rd, 2018. Check it out below.

The band recently checked in with the following:

"This homemade version of 'Astero[:ID]' was recorded live, with the exception of backing vocals and keyboards that were sampled from the original track, as it appears on A Leap of Faith."



Featured Audio

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

Featured Video

SO SICK SOCIAL CLUB - “Pocket Full Of Pain”

SO SICK SOCIAL CLUB - “Pocket Full Of Pain”

Latest Reviews