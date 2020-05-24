SEASON OF GHOSTS - More Bickering With Sam & Sophia: Episode 10 Livestream Available (Video)

Season Of Ghosts vocalist Sophia and guitarist Zombie Sam have posted a new livestream. This time out, Sam spills water on Sophia's clothes and belongings, they discuss the Online Female Fest aftermath, the rescheduled Milady Festival, working on a 'Dream: Paralysis' acoustic version (and Pokemon theme??). In addition, they officially launch 1) our fan video project 2) their Spotify playlist project.

The clip below features Season Of Ghosts' "official" live acoustic version of Blood Stain Child's "Stargazer". They have been experimenting with this version of the song during livestreams and shot this clip for the fans.

Vocalist Sophia originally recorded the song with Blood Stain Child for their 2011 album, Epsilon.