SEASON OF GHOSTS Perform "Official" Live Acoustic Cover Of BLOOD STAIN CHILD's "Stargazer" (Video)

The clip below features Season Of Ghosts' "official" live acoustic version of Blood Stain Child's "Stargazer". They have been experimenting with this version of the song during livestreams and shot this clip for the fans.

Vocalist Sophia originally recorded the song with Blood Stain Child for their 2011 album, Epsilon.

On March 1st, Season Of Ghosts vocalist Sophia Aslanides and guitarist Zombie Sam guested on The Michael Spiggos Melodic Rock Show and discussed the evolution of the band between the band's first and second albums. They also reveal plans for Season Of Ghosts' third album